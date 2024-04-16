Comparing SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SuperCom and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 0 0 N/A Credo Technology Group 1 1 6 0 2.63

Credo Technology Group has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.74%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than SuperCom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

47.8% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of SuperCom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SuperCom and Credo Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $17.65 million 0.14 -$7.46 million ($0.51) -0.79 Credo Technology Group $184.19 million 17.23 -$16.55 million ($0.23) -84.52

SuperCom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SuperCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SuperCom has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SuperCom and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom -9.79% 91.58% 9.26% Credo Technology Group -20.59% -7.82% -6.89%

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats SuperCom on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company also provides PureRF, a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite includes PureRF Tags, Hands-Free Long-Range RFID Asset and Vehicle Tags, PureRF Readers, PureRF Activators, PureRF Initializer, House Arrest Monitoring System, PureRF RF Bracelet, PureCom RF Base Station, GOS Offender Tracking System, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor Offender Electronic Monitoring Software, Inmate Monitoring System, DoorGuard, and Personnel Tag. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B; cyber security strategic business unit products and solutions, which include Safend Encryptor, Safend Protector, Safend Inspector, Safend Discoverer, and SafeMobile; and wireless and RFID products include solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

