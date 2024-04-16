CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

