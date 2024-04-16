CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
