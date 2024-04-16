Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$109.36.

DOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

DOL opened at C$112.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$80.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$104.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$99.56. The stock has a market cap of C$31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

