Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

