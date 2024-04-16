Financial Contrast: ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ESS Tech and Environmental Tectonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 2 1 0 2.33 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $2.14, indicating a potential upside of 221.09%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

This table compares ESS Tech and Environmental Tectonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech $7.54 million 15.44 -$77.58 million ($0.49) -1.36 Environmental Tectonics $26.34 million N/A -$1.56 million ($0.20) -4.00

Environmental Tectonics has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. Environmental Tectonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESS Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech -1,028.89% -71.44% -53.77% Environmental Tectonics -6.72% N/A -6.57%

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats ESS Tech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

