First Community (FCCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 14.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Community to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Price Performance

FCCO stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.43. First Community has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Community Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCCO shares. StockNews.com raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in First Community by 4,253.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Community in the second quarter worth $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in First Community in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Community in the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.