First Financial (THFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, analysts expect First Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:THFF opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. First Financial has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $44.91.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,493,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Financial by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
