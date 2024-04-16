First Financial (THFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, analysts expect First Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. First Financial has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $44.91.

First Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,493,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Financial by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.