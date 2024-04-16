Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance
NASDAQ GILT opened at $5.46 on Monday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $311.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 8.83%.
Institutional Trading of Gilat Satellite Networks
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
