Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

NASDAQ GILT opened at $5.46 on Monday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $311.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 8.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $640,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 357,609 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

