Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $370,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $230,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $128.54 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

