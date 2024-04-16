Head to Head Contrast: Coppernico Metals (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) & KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF)

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) and Coppernico Metals (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of KGHM Polska Miedz shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KGHM Polska Miedz and Coppernico Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KGHM Polska Miedz N/A N/A N/A Coppernico Metals 7.31% -8.02% -3.71%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KGHM Polska Miedz 1 0 0 0 1.00 Coppernico Metals 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KGHM Polska Miedz and Coppernico Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Coppernico Metals has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 4,150.00%. Given Coppernico Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coppernico Metals is more favorable than KGHM Polska Miedz.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KGHM Polska Miedz and Coppernico Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KGHM Polska Miedz N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coppernico Metals $231.89 million 0.09 $24.58 million $0.09 1.11

Coppernico Metals has higher revenue and earnings than KGHM Polska Miedz.

Summary

Coppernico Metals beats KGHM Polska Miedz on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. engages in the production and sale of copper, precious metals, and other metallurgical products in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Lubin, Poland.

About Coppernico Metals

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. Copper Mountain Mining Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. As of June 20, 2023, Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Hudbay Minerals Inc.

