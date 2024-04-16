Herc (HRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Herc Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HRI opened at $158.23 on Tuesday. Herc has a 1-year low of $93.97 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.36 and a 200 day moving average of $139.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Herc Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Herc by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

