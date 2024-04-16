Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,371 ($29.52).

Several brokerages have commented on CPG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.37) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 2,174 ($27.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,898.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,940.50 ($24.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,331 ($29.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,203.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,132.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 28.10 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. Compass Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,733.33%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

