Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$81.44.

AFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AFN

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$60.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.78. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$47.07 and a 1 year high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 5.9042146 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.