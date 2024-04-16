International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,685 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Citigroup began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $230.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.11 and a 200-day moving average of $225.81. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.32 and a 52 week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

