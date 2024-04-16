Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 82,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $23.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1082 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

