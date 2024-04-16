Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $2,114,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 101,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Invitation Homes by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 20.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

