iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.45% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 147,750 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

