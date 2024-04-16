Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,310 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $154.35 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LNG shares. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.