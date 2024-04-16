Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $96.62 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

