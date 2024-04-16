Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.55. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 201,225 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $110.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a positive return on equity of 43.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,644 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,146,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 366,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,920,000. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

