Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.83. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 127,767 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Fission Uranium from $1.70 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Trading Down 2.2 %
Fission Uranium Company Profile
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fission Uranium
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.