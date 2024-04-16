Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.83. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 127,767 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Fission Uranium from $1.70 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Trading Down 2.2 %

Fission Uranium Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.