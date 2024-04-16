ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.16

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.20. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 319,416 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $166.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 431.65%. Equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 347,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

