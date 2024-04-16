Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $2.85 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 29.9% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Sempra by 114.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Sempra by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Sempra
In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRE
Sempra Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Sempra stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Sempra Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.77%.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Norwegian Cruise Lines Ready to Catch Up to Royal Caribbean?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Computer Vision Stocks for Long-Term Gains From AI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.