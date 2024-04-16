Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $170.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00.

MASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.43.

MASI opened at $138.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average of $113.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.46 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Masimo by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

