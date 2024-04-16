Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Maximus by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.02.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Maximus

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.