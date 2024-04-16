Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in LPL Financial by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 38,839 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 74,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.36.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA opened at $263.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.18. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $274.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

