Nasdaq (NDAQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.