National Bank (NBHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

NBHC stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. TheStreet cut shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.