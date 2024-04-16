Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $906,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $28,520.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,738,116 shares in the company, valued at $764,771.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

