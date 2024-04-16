NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.05

Shares of NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.05 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 60.35 ($0.75). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 35,198 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.31. The firm has a market cap of £15.57 million, a P/E ratio of -469.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

NetScientific plc (AIM: NSCI) is a deep tech and life sciences VC investment group with an international portfolio of innovative companies.

NetScientific identifies, invests in, and builds high growth companies in the UK and internationally. The company adds value through the proactive management of its portfolio, progressing to key value inflection points, and delivering investment returns through partial or full liquidity events.

NetScientific differentiates itself by employing a capital-light investment approach, making judicial use of its balance sheet and syndicating investments through its wholly owned VC subsidiary, EMV Capital.

