Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.47. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 167,727 shares changing hands.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 5.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$245.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

