NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $0.08 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.97.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.14% and a negative net margin of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 718,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

