Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. On average, analysts expect Plumas Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

PLBC opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.73. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Plumas Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Boigon sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1,113.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 246,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 115.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 253.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 382.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Plumas Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

