Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Price Performance
PULM opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.14.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 193.49% and a negative return on equity of 63.94%.
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
