Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

PULM opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 193.49% and a negative return on equity of 63.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.