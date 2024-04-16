Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 302.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

