Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 129.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Limbach worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 2,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 560,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 269,814 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Limbach by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 119,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limbach by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMB opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

