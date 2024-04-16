Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $838,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPF. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $865,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPF stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $64.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

