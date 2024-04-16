Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 712,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,466,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,662,000 after purchasing an additional 363,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. Bank of America increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.5 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

