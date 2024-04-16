RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RICK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of RICK opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $470.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Scott Langan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,341,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 339.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

