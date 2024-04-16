Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.85.
RVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of Revolve Group
Revolve Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of RVLV stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $23.90.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
