Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at $66,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 72.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 89.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 389.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

SENEA stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $444.48 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seneca Foods news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott purchased 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,504.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $684,669.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

