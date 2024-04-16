SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $158,000 in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 65.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 251,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,241,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTX. StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

