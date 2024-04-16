Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.92 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.86 and a 200 day moving average of $138.04.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

