Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 139 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.13.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $256.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.40 and its 200-day moving average is $357.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.38 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

