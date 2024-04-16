Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.29. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 27,034 shares changing hands.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

Institutional Trading of Staffing 360 Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

