United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 73.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 129,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

