United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of UAMY opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.48.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 73.05%.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
