VinFast Auto (VFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. On average, analysts expect VinFast Auto to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VFS stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. VinFast Auto has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VinFast Auto stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. ( NASDAQ:VFS Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

VFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

