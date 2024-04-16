Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (ZWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

ZWS stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. Mizuho lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,284,708.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $39,380.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,947,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,316,229.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,284,708.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at $60,451,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,466 shares of company stock worth $11,256,881. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

