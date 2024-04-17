6,878 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.