Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,608 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3,539.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after purchasing an additional 221,161 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $7,280,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,355 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $228.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,220 shares of company stock worth $11,933,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.